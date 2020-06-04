The Tullahoma City Schools system is soliciting sealed bids for duplicating and computer paper for the upcoming school year through the end of June.
The school system announced Tuesday it would be accepted sealed bids for the paper products until 10 a.m. Monday, June 22.
According to the announcement, bid prices are to include the cost of a one-year’s supply of both the duplicating paper and the computer paper, as well as delivery costs to all nine school buildings. Bidders are also to include whether or not the bid price will hold for the following school year.
TCS policy states the district prefers to buy locally, but “out-of-town” companies may be selected “if there is no appreciable dollar difference and specifications are equally met.”
An order to the successful bidder or bidders will be placed July 1, or at the start of the new fiscal year.
Interested bidders should mail or deliver their bids to Jada Alexander, Secretary to the Director of Curriculum & Instruction at Tullahoma City Schools, 510 S. Jackson St.
For full instructions, visit www.tcsedu.net/district/forms and select “Paper Bid Packet for 2020-2021 School Year.”
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.