Tullahoma City Schools will officially operate with a $35.8 million budget for the coming fiscal year. At its regular June meeting held Tuesday evening, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education formally adopted the proposed $35,822,178 budget for Fiscal Year 2022.
The adopted budget includes $18,188,000 from the state of Tennessee via the Basic Education Program, as well as an estimated $6,385,558 in county tax funds and an estimated $4,552,129 from city tax revenues. The budget also includes a general fund transfer from the city of Tullahoma budget to the tune of $4,738,867.
According to information from Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, the bulk of the school system’s funding comes from state appropriations (BEP), followed by county taxes, city appropriations and city sales tax revenues, respectively. State appropriations make up about 54% of the school’s budget; county tax funds come in at approximately 19%, city appropriations at near 14% and city tax revenues at around 12%. Less than 1% of school funds come from federal dollars or tuition revenues, Stephens said.
Included in the FY22 schools budget are four new positions, including the newly-named communications specialist, a second middle school principal, an instructor for the coming aviation flight course at Tullahoma High School and another Board Certified Behavior Analyst. The district also plans to fund several capital projects in FY22, including a rebuild of the tennis courts at THS, replacement of the flooring at Bel-Aire and Robert E. Lee Elementary schools, replacing the bleachers at the softball field at East Middle School, some possible restroom upgrades at Bel-Aire Elementary School and the resealing and restriping of parking lots at East Middle School and East Lincoln Elementary School.
The budget also includes a pay increase for eligible employees at TCS, including a step increase for those not at the maximum step and a 3% Cost of Living Adjustment.
Overall, the FY22 budget represents a 2.33% increase over FY21, according to school officials.
The school system’s budget will be sent to the city for inclusion in the overall city budget as required by statute. The city will have its third and final reading of the city budget, including the school system’s budget, at its next meeting scheduled for Monday, June 28.