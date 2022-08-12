During its June meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school calendars.
Before being presented to the Board of Education, TCS worked on creating, revising, after receiving much feedback, and finally recommending the proposed calendars. From the beginning of the process to the end, much input was sought. School-level calendar committees and a district-level calendar committee put in a significant amount of time and work to create draft calendar options for all employees to view. Members of these calendar committees included teachers, support staff, parent representatives, administrators and district team members. The guiding principles when creating calendar options centered on two elements: what is best for students and families and what is best for teaching and learning.
As discussions ensued, over the course of two months, multiple draft calendars were created. When meetings concluded, the committee determined that there were two clear options for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. From there, all TCS staff members were asked for input.
“Once the committee finalized its options, we surveyed all TCS staff members by email, wanting to receive their input,” said Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “A total of 516 employees received the survey, and the district had over a 50 percent participation rate as 263 staff members provided feedback. According to the results, 79 percent of employees selected the approved 2023-24 calendar, while 77 percent voted in favor of the 2024-25 school calendar.”
In these newly adopted calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, students will begin the school year on Wednesday. There will also be an additional day for both fall and spring breaks and a whole week of Thanksgiving. For staff members, the January return date will be an administrative day before students return to school the following day.