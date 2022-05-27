A number of areas of Tullahoma City Schools property will be seeing new paving work done, after the TCS Board of Education approved nearly $150,000 worth of paving projects at its April meeting.
The district will look to pave the gravel parking lot currently situated between the district office and the old Red Cross building, now officially known as the Jody Baltz Building, at the corner of South Jackson Street and East Westside Drive; the parking areas at East Middle School designated and used for parking for soccer and softball games; and the parking lot of East Lincoln Elementary School. The board unanimously approved a bid to work on all three of these locations from Curl Construction for a total of $148,354.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, the paving of the north side gravel lot between the central office and the Jody Baltz building will provide 25 additional parking spaces for those who utilize the lot. This project has long been a desired item for the district, as the south side parking lot is limited and cannot fit a high number of visitors to the central office.
The second area of need is at East Middle, Ray said. As the district has within the school year added additional ADA accessibility to both the soccer and softball spectator areas, the district would like to add four designated handicap parking spaces near the ticket building entrance. Further, Ray said, the district recommended paving over the front of the double gate used for service vehicles, located just to the right of the ticket building. The area is currently gravel.
At East Lincoln, Ray said, the scope of the work to be done includes a reworking of the handicap parking, ramp and sidewalk in the front parking lot. The new work will ensure the area meets all ADA requirements and also allow easier access to the school entrance.
The district accepted bids for the work and only received the Curl Construction bid. The board unanimously approved the recommendation for the $148,354 expenditure.