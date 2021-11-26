Tullahoma City Schools has been awarded more than $7 million dollars from the Tennessee Department of Education to further support the district amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. School officials announced the district applied for and was awarded $7,077,371.76 in total, which will be used for facilities upgrades and tackling learning loss in Tullahoma students.
“Tullahoma City Schools was tasked with evaluating needs across the district and identifying ways to utilize these federal, one-time relief funds,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “We sought input from an array of stakeholders and determined several needs and ways to apply for these dollars that met the criteria associated with these federal funds.”
According to Stephens, the district was required to dedicate at least 20% of the funds from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Act (ESSER) funds toward combating learning loss, while the remainder could be used for a specific amount of improvements related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in schools. TCS allocated 23% of its share of the ESSER 3.0 funds toward addressing learning loss, utilizing the remaining 77% of funds for facilities improvements and other items.
The majority of the $7 million funding award—$5,185,205.76, to be exact—will be used on upgrading the HVAC systems at Robert E. Lee Elementary and Tullahoma High schools, as well as a portion of East Middle School. East’s HVAC upgrades are also partially funded from the second round of ESSER funds, according to TCS Business Director Jason Ray.
“Should additional funds be needed for East Middle School beyond the ESSER 2.0 allocation, ESSER 3.0 funds will pick up the cost,” he said. “We are working with Trane, a worldwide leader in HVAC-related projects, to determine the best course of action for each campus.
Other projects funded through the ESSER 3.0 funding include the hiring of two fulltime employees at the Little Cats Learning Academy. The grant funding will allow for the district to add these two staff positions for the next three years for $105,000 plus $13,000 for “administrative support for ESSER 3.0,” according to Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong.
Another $150,000 of the ESSER funds will be spent on purchasing grade-level curriculum, according to Director of Instruction Susan Fanning.
“By having greater access to state-aligned curriculum, students will have what is needed to in-class learning, before and after school tutoring, homework and more,” she said.
The remaining $1,624,166 of the ESSER funds will be used to help Tullahoma schools meet the needs of its students and minimizing learning loss, with the lion’s share—$720,000—going toward hiring four instructional coaches for the next two years. The two math coaches and two English language arts coaches will serve at the elementary and/or middle school levels, according to district officials.
“Instructional coaches provide daily support to teachers to help identify and meet student academic needs,” Fanning said. “They provide support with curriculum implementation, professional training, data analysis as well as strategies for instructional and behavioral best practices.”
The remaining $904,166 will fund another Response to Intervention (RTI) instructor at each middle school for the next three years($540,000), accessibility upgrades at THS over the next two and a half years ($50,000), educational summer camps for elementary and middle school students ($120,000), tutoring at Lee and THS for the next three years ($145,000), trauma-informed training at each school ($14,000), the implementation of Social Emotional Learning programs at both middle schools ($10,166) and the additional SEL and trauma-informed resources, including supplies, materials and equipment for all grade levels (25,000).
“We believe these measures will help us meet the varied academic and social-emotional needs of students as we strive to address learning loss,” Stephens said.
She added that, despite the challenges the pandemic has brought for her first year and a half in Tullahoma, she is encouraged by the work students, faculty and staff are doing.
“It has been a great semester so far,” she said. “We are thankful that we have been able to return fully to in-person learning. We are seeing progress and growth as a result of our dedicated teachers and staff, the efforts of our students and the wonderful support of our families. We are looking forward to the remainder of the school year.”