Amid growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), Tullahoma City Schools announced it would be closed through the end of March, following advice given by Gov. Bill Lee Monday morning.
The governor recommended all school districts in the state suspend operations through March 31 to minimize the potential exposure and spread of the virus causing a global pandemic.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County at this time.
Originally, Tullahoma City Schools extended its spring break to begin Monday, March 16, but after the governor’s announcement they changed their plans to add two more days to its closure.
TCS joins both Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools in closing for the month.
TCS officials also announced all sports practices and competitions are canceled through Sunday, March 22; additionally, all sporting competitions are canceled through the following Sunday, March 29. There is still a possibility that sports teams will be able to practice again beginning Monday, March 23, but school sports officials are monitoring the situation and may alter the schedule at a later date.
All school systems reiterated that there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Coffee County and closures were enacted out of an abundance of caution and upon the advice of the governor.
Tullahoma High School Principal Kathy Rose announced Monday afternoon that the previously scheduled ACT day for high school juniors has been postponed. A makeup exam date was not yet available as of press time, though Rose said in a statement that it may be later in the spring semester.
Members of the THS Band were given a window of time Monday morning to collect their instruments to take home and deep clean.
After the school locked its doors, “deep cleaning” began in the building, according to Rose’s statement.
Free meals offered
Though the schools were closed early, Tullahoma children in need did not go without breakfast or lunch.
The Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department announced Sunday evening it would be activating is Starvation Salvation Station (S3) feeding program Monday through Wednesday in order to keep children fed for free.
“We are ready and excited to be here for our students and families,” said Angela Cardwell, director of nutrition. “My amazing crew didn’t hesitate to respond to helping get out and help our community. We are here to serve.”
The S3 food truck drove to several apartment complexes in town, including Eastgate Apartments, Tullahoma Village and Ada Ferrell Garden Apartments, to deliver both breakfast and lunch to children who needed it.
Certain drive-thru pickup stations were also set up at five of the district’s seven schools, allowing parents to receive their children’s meals without leaving their vehicles.
By Monday afternoon, Cardwell announced the meals would also be offered Monday and Tuesday, March 30 and 31, due to the extended closure of schools.
The rules of the summer feeding program are in effect during this time, according to Cardwell, meaning adults over the age of 18 can also purchase a meal at a reduced cost. Breakfast costs $2.25 and lunch costs $4.
For more information, visit Tullahoma City Schools Nutrition Department on Facebook.
Gov. Bill Lee also announced all families who qualify for free or reduced lunch at schools will be able to receive free meals during the temporary closure.
Motlow moves online
College classes at Motlow have also been moved away from all five of its campuses, according to school officials.
Motlow announced Friday afternoon it was extending its spring break through Sunday, March 22 for students and then moving to online-only classes through April 5.
“The college outlined a modified operational plan in response to the coronavirus,” a statement from the college read.
According to the Motlow coronavirus website, the school is at a Status Level 2 out of a possible 4-level operational schedule. Status 2 means the campus is open with limited/modified operations. Libraries are open with computer access, though all other computer labs are closed.
Many campus areas are closed in order to protect their sanitized status, according to the website.
No non-student visitors will be allowed on campus during this or further stages, and some staff may be required to work remotely.
According to Motlow, all public spaces at each campus were disinfected during the weeks of March 2 and March 9. Faculty and staff received training and support for transitioning traditional classes to an online delivery format.
All college-related out-of-state travel has been suspended at this time.
"Motlow State is monitoring and following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health," the site reads.
During this time, the college's Pandemic Emergency Management Team (PEMT) has been meeting regularly and will continue to meet regularly until the situation has been resolved.
For more information, visit news.mscc.edu/coronavirus.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com. Zach Birdsong contributed to this report.