Entry into Tullahoma City Schools buildings will soon be more secure, after a vote by the Tullahoma School Board.
Over the last two months, the school board has approved measures to provide for more secure access to school buildings. In October, the board approved a 25% match funding for a Safer Schools grant by the state of Tennessee that would improve the building access security at Tullahoma High School and East Middle School, as well as the “headend” materials necessary to run the building access control software. The total project cost in October, including the grant-funded 75% match, was $133,705.56. The project will be done by Systems Integration, a Lebanon firm that specializes in providing security solutions for businesses, school systems and more.
According to Business Director Jason Ray, building access control is door access “at its basic level.”
“The access is controlled by software in a badge, working with mechanisms of that door to allow that door to operate,” he said.
The majority of the grant-funded project cost involves setting up Tullahoma High School with the building access control. THS alone costs $97,654.64; East Middle comes in significantly cheaper at just $28,889.90. The remaining $7,161.02 comes from the “headend” materials needed to set up the software in multiple locations.
This month, the school district moved forward with adding more school buildings to the list, including West Middle School, East Lincoln Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, the Community and School Services building (Old West), the maintenance office and the central office. Adding these seven buildings to the larger project added another $151,275.88 to the total. These additions will be funded through general purpose funds rather than grant funds, Ray added.
Of that figure, the lion’s share comes from the Old West, with a price tag of $37,856.78, followed closely by West Middle at $32,472.36, East Lincoln at $26,526.85, Lee at $22,014.32 and Bel-Aire at $19,097.42.
The maintenance facility and central office come in with the smallest price tags at $6,626.14 and $6,782.01, respectively.
When asked about a possible timeline for all buildings to receive the updated entry security, Ray said the company was waiting on certain components to arrive.
“It seems to be a familiar answer,” he said. “They said as soon as those parts arrive, they will communicate for scheduling."