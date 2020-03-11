Local school officials have revealed their plan in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), outlining their strategy after a joint meeting between Coffee County’s three school systems.
“We are currently monitoring the situation and we are also following guidance from the Tennessee Department of Education, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control,” it was revealed in a joint statement made by the Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma school systems. “There are no cases in Coffee County so far; however, it is important for you to know that we are taking a proactive approach in alerting families.”
The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Tennessee late last week, heightening concern of a spread in the Volunteer State.
“According to the Center of Disease Control, there is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus,” the statement from the schools reads. “The best way to prevent the illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.”
Local school officials caution that listening to things posted on social media will cause the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus.
“It is important that we operate on a system of facts in cases such as this and not let fear or social media drive the discussion and decision-making process,” the statement pointed out.
As for the steps taken within the local schools, each system will be keeping a watchful eye on daily absenteeism while working hard to make sure custodial staffs wipe down things like furniture, door knobs and other areas that teachers and students come in contact with. The responsibility does not end at the school house door; however, as educational leaders are urging discussions at home.
“It is also important for teachers and families to discuss basic hygiene practices with their students to prevent the spread of germs in our schools,” the statement reads.
“Some recommendations made by the CDC include washing your hands often with soap and water or to use an alcohol-based hand rub with soap is not available. If you do run a fever, the CDC suggests you stay at home for 24 hours after your fever is gone, leaving only to seek medical attention. You should avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as germs mainly spread that way. You should also always cough in your sleeve or shirt and always properly dispose of tissues once they are used,” the statement reads.
The CDC does not recommend use of facemasks for those who do not have the virus. Facemasks should be worn by those who have contracted the virus to help avoid the spread to others.
For additional guidance concerning COVID-19, visit https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19-Facility-Visitor-Guidance.pdf.
