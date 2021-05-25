Tullahoma City Schools anticipates a nearly $36 million budget for the coming fiscal year. According to a draft budget from TCS Business Director Jason Ray, the school system is looking at a $35,822,178 budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The school board will vote on the budget at its June meeting, Ray told The News.
The new budget is a 0.2% increase over the current fiscal year, which is set at $35,750,391. Included in the new budget are a small projected increase in local option sales tax funds, as well as an anticipated increase in state BEP (Basic Education Program) funding. The district anticipates $4,552,129 in local option sales tax revenues and $18,188,000 from BEP, though the BEP figure is only an estimate from the state.
This fiscal year saw $4,200,701 from the local sales tax and $17,709,000 from the state via BEP.
The proposed budget also includes an anticipated $4,738,867 from the city’s general fund.
Another component of the anticipated budget is a pull from the district’s undesignated fund balance, or its reserve funds. The district anticipates pulling $800,000 from its reserve funds in order to balance the budget. This pull is a smaller one from the current fiscal year, which saw $1,519,444 utilized to balance the budget.
According to the draft budget, the school system does not anticipate any increase in property tax funds next fiscal year, keeping steady with an anticipated $6,385,558 in total property tax-related funding and revenues from payments in lieu of tax.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education will vote to approve the school system’s budget, with the firm BEP figure from the state, at its June meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.