In an effort to properly maintain its parking lots, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education recently approved more than $50,000 for resealing projects around the district.
According to TCS Business Director Jason Ray, the school district asked SealRite to assess its parking lots and determine the needs of each one. That assessment ranked the school parking lots in order of greatest need. In the last fiscal year, FY21, the district resealed the parking lots of Robert E. Lee, Jack T. Farrar and Bel-Aire elementary schools per the recommendation from SealRite. The company listed East Lincoln Elementary School and East Middle School as the two schools that next would need resealing.
Ray said the resealing of those two properties’ parking lots was included in the budget for the current fiscal year. The cost to reseal the East Lincoln parking lot was quoted at $20,086.55; East Middle’s parking lot would cost $30,068.70, he said, bringing the total cost to $50,155.25.
The costs include joint and crack sealant, two coats of sealing application, line striping, arrow and handicap markings, along with a one-year warranty on materials and workmanship, Ray told the board.
The board unanimously approved the project, with the timeline set for a time that would be least disruptive to the educational environment for the district. Ray added that the previous parking lot reseal jobs took place during the winter and spring breaks, as the sealant holds better in cooler weather.
Board member Pat Welsh acknowledged that the resealing projects are continuing on their previously approved schedule.