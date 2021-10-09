Windows of the all the city’s schools will now have new safety features installed courtesy of Eversafe Security Solutions.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education approved more than $90,000 to cover the windows of school buildings with Eversafe glass laminate, which helps prevent glass from being broken.
According to TCS Business Director Jason Ray, Eversafe Security Solutions has provided security features to public schools and buildings for more than 30 years, including the security window laminate, which helps secure glass, which is the most vulnerable material on any structure.
“Glass can easily be breached by the slightest amount of force,” Ray said. “Eversafe laminates holds glass together, creating a barrier that helps slow any attempt to gain unwanted access.”
Last school year, the company installed the laminate on the windows of all four elementary schools, which the district said yielded “very positive results.” Ray said the district asked the founder of Eversafe to quote the most vulnerable areas of the four remaining buildings that contain students, which are East and West middle schools, Tullahoma High School and the Community and School Services building (Old West).
According to Ray, the total cost to get all four buildings’ windows covered with the laminate will be $90,080.11. East Middle’s portion is $17,920.67; West Middle $17,456.78; CSS $17,602.22; and THS taking the lion’s share at $37,100.44.
The proposal was unanimously approved by the board.