The relationship between East Lincoln Elementary third-grader Ryan Schoonover and his dog, Hern, goes deeper than just man’s best friend. For Ryan, who has muscular dystrophy, Hern is a constant companion who not only keeps him company but also makes navigating the world around him a little easier.

“The best thing about having Hern is that Ryan has a buddy wherever he goes,” said David Schoonover, Ryan’s father.