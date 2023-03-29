Hands-On Science Center spring break campers Abigail, Darcy and Camden stand by some of the recycled art projects that were up for auction at the World Recycle Day event on Saturday, March 18. The funds raised from the auction will go towards scholarships for the science center’s summer camp.
The Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) wrapped up its spring break by celebrating World Recycle Day and for raising funds for summer camp scholarships.
For the week of March 13 through March 17, students who were on spring break at the chance to spend the week at the science center where they spent the day learning all things science and participated in various activities putting their knowledge of science to use.
To conclude the week, HOSC held a free admission event Saturday to celebrate World Recycle Day. The day featured free crafts, fundraising games and demonstrations, including special guests from Arnold Air Force Recycling where they talked about the program and interactive displays.
One of the events set for the day was the ribbon cutting for the “a-MAZE-ing Science” exhibit, sponsored by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. According to HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon, the ribbon cutting has been postponed for the time being due to weather conditions having not been favorable for completing the exhibit.
Yet, one of the highlights of the event was the silent auction of the spring campers recycled art projects. Per Amidon, funds raised from the auction is to help raise funds for summer camp scholarships. He said in the past the campers could take their projects home, but when he suggested that they should auction off the projects to raise funds they were all excited to do so.
The auction ran from 10 a.m. to noon and by the end of the auction the spring break campers raised $165, which surpassed their goal of $145.
The next event for HOSC will be its Easter Celebration event on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free admission event will not only have fundraising games, concessions, crafts, demonstrations and a bounce house, it will have Easter egg hunts for children of various ages. Children ages 5 & under will have their egg hunt at 10:30 a.m.; children between the ages of 6 to 9 will have their egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. and the children between the ages of 9 and 12 will have an egg hunt at 2:30 p.m. For children older than preteen can participate in the teen egg toss competition at 4 p.m. where there is a $100 cash prize.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit HOSC’s Facebook page, its website at hosc.org, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.