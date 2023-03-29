HOSC World Recycle Day

Hands-On Science Center spring break campers Abigail, Darcy and Camden stand by some of the recycled art projects that were up for auction at the World Recycle Day event on Saturday, March 18. The funds raised from the auction will go towards scholarships for the science center’s summer camp.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) wrapped up its spring break by celebrating World Recycle Day and for raising funds for summer camp scholarships.

For the week of March 13 through March 17, students who were on spring break at the chance to spend the week at the science center where they spent the day learning all things science and participated in various activities putting their knowledge of science to use.

