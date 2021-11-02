If Tullahomans need an example of the impact an individual can make, they would have seen it at the city’s official dedication of the Naniva and Tennyson Holmes Memorial Courts at Jefferson Street Park. Despite frigid, spitting rain and blustery gusts, the two were honored for their work and compassion in town by more than 100 people, including descendants, friends, colleagues, neighbors and city officials, all staying “Holmes strong.”
The city officially dedicated the recently-refurbished basketball courts in memory of the Holmeses to a large crowd who gathered despite the wet conditions that plagued the city Saturday, Oct. 30.
The refurbishment project was spearheaded by Alderman Rupa Blackwell, who credited community member Royce Massengill with bringing the courts to her attention. During a Facebook live video during which Massengill was expressing his frustration over the state of the courts, Blackwell said, she asked him to get in touch with her about them privately. He did, and the conversation sparked an idea for how the alderman could privately raise the funds to embark on the project.
During the dedication ceremony, Blackwell publicly thanked Massengill for having the conversation that sparked the entire project.
“To me, this shows that every single citizen’s voice matters,” she told The News. “I hope that’s the takeaway from this. Everyone’s voices matter. If we pick up the phone and talk to each other, we can accomplish so much.”
Massengill encouraged everyone in attendance to take his example and be willing to speak up and speak out when things are wrong or in need of attention.
“I just felt like I needed to go online and go live. I feel like it got some things done,” he said. “I want to thank Rupa for everything that she’s done. I want to thank her for raising that money and gathering her resources.”
Massengill also thanked the staff of Tullahoma Parks and Recreation, the mayor and all the aldermen for their part in getting the courts back up in top-top shape.
“This is not a small thing at all,” he said. “I’ve always said that the environment changes the mentality.”
Massengill asked that the community take pride in the refurbished courts and help keep them in great shape, as well as tell the story of the Holmeses to keep their legacy live.
“I want you guys to respect this court,” he said. “Let’s not make it look like it was 45 years ago. Let’s keep this up. If anybody sees any problems that need to be fixed, somebody step up and do that. I don’t want to be the only one to do that.
“This is for a family who has worked hard. I hope that it inspires all the kids out here to take pride into what the city has done.”
The event included several remarks from family members and friends of Naniva and Tennyson Holmes, including their grandson Walter Hamilton, the Rev. James Crutchfield, Jessie Campbell and J.C. Dunlap. Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis also proclaimed Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, as Naniva and Tennyson Holmes Day in Tullahoma in honor of the couple, their work in the community during their lives and the legacy they have left through their descendants.
Hamilton shared the lessons he learned from his grandmother, including the importance of family, community and legacy.
“Our family is large, but the boundaries of our family have spilled over into so many other people that are maybe not part of our bloodline but are part of our heart, which builds communities,” he said. “I think it’s important to remember families build communities. Large families infect communities with their love, their grace and its principles. If we are going to be the legacy of two people who did so much for this community, we should build our families, structure our families so that our families are productive to help build a community.
“With a strong family, a strong community, your legacy lives forever.”
Dunlap shared memories of Mrs. Naniva, whom he called “a Christian lady,” and Mr. Holmes, who frequently offered to till his neighbors’ gardens with his tractor. Dunlap also shared how Naniva was always strong in her convictions.
“If you were right, she was with you,” he said. “If you were wrong, she would let you know that you were wrong, and she wasn’t going to stand with you.”
Dunlap shared how Naniva, who was legally blind, was able to see things most other people were unable to, and how her ability to see things differently helped her in her political organizing.
“She was very active in politics,” Dunlap said, sharing how he would attend multiple meetings where important officials would call her by name either recognizing her accomplishments or seeking her guidance. “She would say, ‘I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired!’”
He also shared how supportive Tennyson was of his wife, recalling how Naniva would frequently support or advocate for positions that could have gotten her husband fired back in the 1960s.
“He husband supported her,” he said. “He could’ve been fired easily, but she didn’t care.” Campbell called the Holmeses “knowledgeable on what they wanted to achieve in life” from an early age. “These individuals brought change in the hearts of many of us standing around here,” Campbell said, “because Mrs. Holmes would go knock on a door of new people that had come to town with her friend, Mrs. Elaine Noon, and say, ‘I have a job for you.’”
Campbell shared how Naniva and Noon came to her door one night while her husband was working with that famous phrase, giving her a job to do.
“That’s how I got acquainted with my neighbor who lived up near Jackson Street,” she said. “She was a woman who was about the business that God had set for her to do.”
Blackwell told The News after the event that it showed the community’s dedication to the project from start to finish.
“It was fitting for such a community-driven project to be dedicated to two people who truly gave back to the community,” Blackwell said. “The turnout clearly showed how the community has embraced this project.”