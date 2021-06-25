Weeks after an official proclamation from the governor and days after the marking of an official government holiday, Winchester’s Old Cowan Road Park saw scores of people gather to celebrate Juneteenth last weekend.
Juneteenth is regarded as the official end of slavery among Black and African American communities, marking the emancipation of enslaved African American. The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, when enslaved peoples in Texas were informed that they were officially freed men and women in the eyes of the American government—two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln signed the Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, but enslaved Texans remained so until June 19, 1865, when the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union general Gordon Granger brought enforcement of the freedom of enslaved African Americans in the Lone Star State—the last state in the Confederacy with institutional slavery.
Last weekend, OCR Park was filled with friends, family, food trucks, merchandise booths and health screenings for Black community members and more as part of the second annual Juneteenth celebration held by CUSP for Change—Communities United Serving People. Communities United Serving People. Inc., also known as CUSP and The CUSP for Change, is a grassroots-led organization whose mission is to advocate for and amplify unheard voices, educate for progress and advancement, and celebrate the successes of the community.
According to Terrance Martin with CUSP, this year’s event was a smash success.
“We feel that it was a great turnout,” he told The News. “Our attendance grew, which was expected due to COVID.”
Last year’s celebration was marked with hesitancy and caution, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged through the community, nation and world.
This year’s event, however, saw people much more relaxed, sharing hugs, handshakes and smiles to mark Black liberation in America.
In addition to entertainment for adults, including live music from Compan3, the event featured guest speakers, including Tullahoma Alderman Sernobia McGee.
McGee highlighted her accomplishments as an African American woman, including being the first Black alderman in the City of Tullahoma, as well as the first Black female chaplain for the Tullahoma Police Department. McGee also highlighted Juneteenth’s designation as the 11th federal holiday. According to McGee, Black and African Americans have been celebrating Juneteenth traditionally for 155 years, the numbers of which add up to 11, marking the poetry of the situation.
She also touched on the significance of the last year, which saw “everyone had 2020 vision” to see the injustices still happening to Black people in the country.
“Everybody was woke,” she said. “Nobody was sleeping on anything because we wanted to see what was going on. As 2020 would have it, our vision became very clear: clear to the injustice, clear to the brutality and clear to racism.”
McGee encouraged all attendees to see themselves as “unstoppable, unshakeable and unmovable” people, becoming future doctors, nurses, aldermen, mayors, lawyers, artists and even presidents.
“What do you see,” she asked of attendees. “What is it that you see?”