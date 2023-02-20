Coffee County sheriff’s deputies made a large discovery when they recovered an $80,000 camper that had been stolen out of Georgia while they were investigating another crime.
The suspect, Ernest Hall Gallander, 52, has been bound over on the charge of theft of property between $60,000 - $250,000.
Deputies said they went to the suspect’s Hillsboro home on Betsy Willis Road to investigate the theft of three chainsaws from Grundy County.
“Investigators made contact with the subject who advised he knew nothing of the stolen property,” the warrant revealed.
However, Gallander apparently did not realize lawmen had done their homework before they arrived to question him.
“Investigators had previously learned that the subject pawned two of the saws and were looking for the third,” the warrant reads, noting that when confronted with that information, the suspect gave them permission to search for the other saw.
However, while looking for the saw, investigators made the discovery of the stolen camper.
“During the search, investigators saw the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) was missing on the camper,” the warrant revealed. “Upon further investigation is was revealed the camper was stolen out of Cherokee County, Georgia. The value of the camper is $80,000.”