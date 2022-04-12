Alderman Sernobia McGee is hoping to see the children of Tullahoma come out for her second annual Easter egg hunt this Saturday, April 16, and claim some of the thousands of eggs she and friends will be spreading all over the lawn of South Jackson Civic Center.
The alderman’s second annual Easter egg hunt will take place at 1 p.m. at the South Jackson lawn. More than 10,000 eggs will be stuffed with candy and prize tickets for the children to hunt. McGee told The News she was hoping to have 10,000 eggs this year, as the last time she held the event she was able to secure 8,000 eggs for the children.
The grand prize for the egg hunt, McGee revealed this week, will be a brand new backyard playset.
In addition to the egg hunt, the alderman’s event will have prizes, food and fun for the family, including a special visit from the Easter Bunny, face painting and more.
The egg hunt areas will be set up for children of all ages, including a setup for children with special needs.
But the fun doesn’t just happen in the afternoon. That morning, from 8—10 a.m., the Easter Bunny will be at C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St., for parents and children alike to enjoy a free pancake breakfast and take some photos of the bunny of the hour. Parents will need to bring their own camera for photos. The breakfast is hosted by the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department.