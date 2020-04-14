A second fatal officer-involved shooting in three weeks happened Thursday night in neighboring Franklin County when a lawman shot a Winchester man following a domestic dispute and chase.
The man, Kenneth Jeremy Blair, 36, was fatally wounded during his scuffle with lawmen.
The shooting comes three weeks after officers in Franklin County fatally wounded a man who allegedly pulled a gun on them following a chase. As was the case three weeks ago, the department has turned the issue over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assess the details.
According to the Winchester Police Department, officers were dispatched to an address within the city in reference to a domestic dispute. While on the way, the responding officer made contact with the alleged offender standing beside a vehicle at a business. The officer detained the man and then encountered Blair in the vehicle.
Blair became irate with the officer and then brandished a firearm, the press release said, adding that he then attempted to flee in the vehicle and struck the business. The man then fled the scene on foot and officers ran after him, the police statement revealed.
A physical altercation occurred between officers and the suspect while they were attempting to apprehend him, and he was shot by an officer after lawmen first used a stun gun to try to stop him, the press release said.
The incident happened almost three weeks to the day after a man was fatally shot March 20 by Franklin County law enforcement officers following a Friday night police pursuit that ended near the intersection of Highway 130 and Old Estill Springs Road in Winchester.
The deceased individual was identified as 39-year-old Larry Millraney. No officers were injured during the incident.
The incident began just after 11 p.m. when the suspect allegedly fired shots into an Estill Springs residence. Numerous county departments responded to the incident, including officers with the Estill Springs Police Department, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. A deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Winchester Police Department joined in the pursuit.
The pursuit ended when the suspect wrecked his vehicle at the intersection of Highway 130 and Old Estill Springs Road. Officers approached the man, and the situation escalated when he tried to retrieve a weapon, officials said. Officers fired shots, and the suspect was struck and fatally wounded.
The names of the officers involved in the two shootings have not been revealed.
