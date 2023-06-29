second harvest logo

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has revealed a $150,000 grant from the Amerigroup Foundation, a philanthropic arm of Elevance Health Foundation, to continue the ‘Food as Medicine’ program.

This initiative will support Second Harvest as it collaborates with Neighborhood Health to screen patients for food insecurity during health care visits. The health care partner will then connect patients who screen positive for food insecurity to food assistance resources onsite at health care facilities and at community-based food pantries and meal programs. 