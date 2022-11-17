A currently unnamed benefactor has pledged to match $500,000 in donations if Coffee County can raise that amount to put toward the building of a new Coffee County Animal Shelter.
This money would be in addition to the $500,000 that the county allocated for the shelter using ARP COVID-19 relief funds.
“This commission has set aside $500,000 for construction of the project,” Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny said. “I have a donor that is not anonymous, but wishes to remain anonymous for now, that will match us another $500,000 if we can raise $500,000.”
Matheny said a steering committee has been formed to oversee fundraising efforts for the shelter and county attorney Ed North is putting together the 501(C) 3 nonprofit paperwork.
The county has received the results of feasibility studies conducted at three potential locations for the new shelter.
Matheny said the county is now “digging down a little deeper into that.”
“There are a couple of properties that we are getting appraisals on and the (county is) in the process of doing that now,” Matheny said during the meeting.
Locations currently under consideration as the site of a new animal shelter include roughly 4 acres in Manchester near the current joint shelter, a portion of land on Jail Lane near Highway 41 and a corner of the old Fann’s Salvage site that could be donated to the county for a shelter.
A fourth location behind the jail, designated by the County Commission for a shelter was dropped from the study. The site is said to be needed for staging equipment if the jail is expanded.
Moving forward the appropriate committees -- primarily Capital Outlay; Health, Welfare and Recreation and Budget and Finance, will be involved in the planning, financial allocation of the construction project.