Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has been arrested with drunk driving charges by Tullahoma police after attending Bonnaroo.
Hargett's office released a statement on the arrest Saturday morning.
“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Hargett said in an emailed statement. "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”
According to records, Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday and was released before 5:30 a.m.
He is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.