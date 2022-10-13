Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett entered a plea deal in his drunk driving case Thursday in Coffee County General Sessions Court, entering a no contest plea to the charge of first-offense driving under the influence after he was stopped in Tullahoma following the Bonnaroo Music Festival.
Hargett was directed to pay $350 plus costs and attend DUI class as part of his plea agreement. He will also have his driver license restricted for one year and will have to drive his personal car during the year on restriction and use a breathalyzer interlock system to start his car. The device makes the driver breath into an alcohol-detection system before starting the car and the vehicle will only start if no alcohol is detected. Should there be alcohol detection, the car will be disabled.
His no contest plea means that while he is accepting the punishment for the crime, he is still maintaining factual innocence of the Class A Misdemeanor which carries 11-months, 29-days on probation.
“I just feel it’s time to accept responsibility for my actions and move forward to focus on what positive things God can through me as a result of this difficult time,” Hargett said in taking the plea.
Hargett was pulled over by Tullahoma Police on June 18 after leaving the 315 Bar. Lawmen made the stop after observing the car swerve over street markings while traveling down Anderson Street and onto Wilson Avenue.
When Hargett was pulled over driving the state-issued vehicle, police said he had glassy eyes and smelled of an intoxicant. Officers also noticed he kept saying “yes sir” despite not being asked a question. A passenger in the car reportedly told police Hargett had been drinking four hours prior to the traffic stop.