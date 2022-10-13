Tre Hargett mugshot

Tre Hargett

 Photo provided

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett entered a plea deal in his drunk driving case Thursday in Coffee County General Sessions Court, entering a no contest plea to the charge of first-offense driving under the influence after he was stopped in Tullahoma following the Bonnaroo Music Festival.

Hargett was directed to pay $350 plus costs and attend DUI class as part of his plea agreement. He will also have his driver license restricted for one year and will have to drive his personal car during the year on restriction and use a breathalyzer interlock system to start his car. The device makes the driver breath into an alcohol-detection system before starting the car and the vehicle will only start if no alcohol is detected. Should there be alcohol detection, the car will be disabled.