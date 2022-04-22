Garth Segroves leads opponent Gerald L. Ewell, Jr. in spending down the stretch as the Republicans vie for the General Sessions Court with Segroves outspending his fellow attorney over three-to-one according to their latest financial statements.
Segroves, during the period of Jan. 16 through March 31, reported spending $7,880 on his campaign to succeed Judge Jere Ledsinger into the office of General Sessions Judge. Ledsinger is retiring after this term, leaving the bench open. Segroves and Ewell are the only two candidates seeking office, meaning the winner of the ongoing Republican Primary will be the heir-apparent for the General Sessions judgeship.
Segroves’ largest single expenditure was $4,390 for mailers followed by $1,935 for door hangers and banners.
Segroves reported taking in $6,900 from donations from 20 different contributors, two of which donated $1,000 or more.
Meanwhile, Ewell reported taking in $17,750 over the opening quarter of 2022. However, $15,000 of that number was a loan from himself, placed into his campaign fund. He reported taking in $2,250 in contributions from six contributors during that same time period. His biggest expenditure reported during the first quarter was $2,300 for signs.
The amounts include only spending during the first quarter of the year and did not reveal the totality of what they have spent during their campaigns as some money may have been spent last year while other debts may have been incurred that will be reported in later financial disclosures.
In the race for Circuit Court Clerk, challenger Josh Morris was the high roller during the first quarter of 2022 as he reported spending $9,887 on his campaign to unseat incumbent Jenny Anthony who was appointed to the position by the county commission after the retirement of her predecessor, meaning this is her first campaign for the job.
Morris’ biggest expenditure was $5,400 for signs. He reported taking in $9,887 during the same period, $5,731 being his own money. He received 11 donations from contributors.
Meanwhile, Anthony was not far behind in the spending department as she spent $5,250 during the first quarter, $3,900 of that number being for signs. She reported taking in $4,200 in donations from 11 contributors.
Road Superintendent candidates Benton Bartlett and Scott Hansert were close in spending with the incumbent Bartlett maintaining a slight advantage. Bartlett spent $5,385 while Hansert spent $4,388. However, Hansert reported taking in $10,888 with most of that being his own money while Bartlett reported taking in $4,985 with $4,335 being his own money.