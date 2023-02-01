2A - Marsha at Rotary.JPG

Sen. Marsha Blackburn spoke at Tullahoma Noon Rotary during her trip to Coffee County this past week.

 Kyle Murphy photo

During her trip to Coffee County, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., made a stop at the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club to talk about what she’s doing for Tennessee and Arnold Air Force Base.

Blackburn was the special guest speaker for the Jan. 27 meeting of the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club, which was her third stop of the day as she visited Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny’s office and Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) to talk about the growth of both the county and the base.