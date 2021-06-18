State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) will be holding her town hall listening meetings in District 16, which includes Tullahoma. In her monthly meetings, Bowling offers assistance with state services and listens to concerns citizens have for the state legislature.
“These meetings allow me to connect with the great citizens of District 16, providing a listening ear on issues of importance to Tennesseans and assisting our communities I was elected to serve in any way I can,” Bowling said.
The June meetings in Coffee County include two Monday, June 21, appearances: one at the Coffee County Admin Building in Manchester from 9 to 10 a.m. and another at Tullahoma City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. A town hall will also be held in Franklin County at the Franklin County Annex in Winchester from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.
Bowling said the meetings will continue each month through October.
Bowling’s office can be reached year-round at 615-741-6694.