Both of Tullahoma’s representatives to the United States Senate voted this past week to acquit former President Donald Trump of charges of inciting insurrection, thereby ending this second impeachment.
Trump was found not guilty of the charges by a count of 43 to 57. While the majority, including seven Republicans voted to convict the former president, conviction of the charge would have taken a two-thirds majority or 67 votes. The roll call vote stuck pretty much to party lines except for the seven GOP senators who crossed the aisle to vote for conviction.
The impeachment trial came as House managers claimed Trump incited the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as the election was being certified in the halls of congress.
Tennessee’s delegation, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn and freshman Sen. Bill Hagerty, both stuck to their guns and voted not guilty when asked for their verdict. Hagerty lambasted the process in tendering his vote.
“Instead of putting the needs of the hardworking men and women of this country first, the Senate has spent this week watching a political performance by the House managers designed to humiliate the former president, discredit his successful policies, and shame the 74 million Americans who voted for him,” Hagerty said. “But they have failed spectacularly. It has been a wasted week. I voted to acquit President Trump because the article of impeachment was unconstitutional. But it was also unsubstantiated by the House managers’ complete lack of investigation, smoke-and-mirrors presentation, and distortion of basic First Amendment principles. More importantly, it could have paved the way for a dangerous precedent of allowing Congress to punish any former official when control of the legislative branch shifts to a different party. The Senate is not the forum for this, and the time wasted with this political show-trial did nothing to help Tennesseans overcome the ongoing pandemic and resulting recession or put students back in the classroom safely.”
Blackburn joined her fellow senator from the Volunteer State in her disdain for the second impeachment trial of Trump.
“The House Impeachment Managers launched an unconstitutional show trial to humiliate the former President and his supporters,” Blackburn said. “The Impeachment Managers have accomplished nothing but to extend the pain of the American people. They achieved one thing – Donald J. Trump’s acquittal.”