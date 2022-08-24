State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma has announced that the Coffee County Senior Center will receive an $8,000 state grant to advance senior center projects in the community.
The funds are part of $1 million appropriation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) for senior citizen centers across the state.
“It is important that we take care of our senior citizens,” Bricken said. “These centers provide safe locations for these valuable members of our communities to take part in meaningful programs and socialize with others. I was proud to support this funding, and appreciate my colleagues for doing the same.”
The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion balanced budget passed by the 112th General Assembly in April.
TCAD awarded 125 grants in 89 counties through a competitive application process, said James Dunn, executive director for TCAD. The grants must be used to pay for operating, administrative, programing, and preventive maintenance costs. The funds will also allow many senior centers to accomplish capital projects for the upkeep and operations of their facilities and equipment.
State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma has announced that the Coffee County Senior Center will receive an $8,000 state grant to advance senior center projects in the community.
The funds are part of $1 million appropriation approved by the Tennessee General Assembly and administered by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) for senior citizen centers across the state.
“It is important that we take care of our senior citizens,” Bricken said. “These centers provide safe locations for these valuable members of our communities to take part in meaningful programs and socialize with others. I was proud to support this funding, and appreciate my colleagues for doing the same.”
The appropriated funds are part of a $52.8 billion balanced budget passed by the 112th General Assembly in April.
TCAD awarded 125 grants in 89 counties through a competitive application process, said James Dunn, executive director for TCAD. The grants must be used to pay for operating, administrative, programing, and preventive maintenance costs. The funds will also allow many senior centers to accomplish capital projects for the upkeep and operations of their facilities and equipment.