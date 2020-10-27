Judge Jere Ledsinger handed out sentences in General Sessions court. Actions included:
Christopher Lee Sartain was ordered to serve four days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Eric Lee Gann was bound to the grand jury on the charge of giving a false report to an officer.
Jessica Lacy Hitt was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Michael Wayne McMillen was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for reckless endangerment.
Eric Randall Rogers was ordered to serve two days of a six month sentence for driving with a suspended license.
Kevin Scott Wright was directed to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for possession of Schedule VI drugs.
Damion Drake Smythia was ordered to serve 14 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Robert Tyrone Jimerson was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.
Kimberly Dawn Taylor was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.
Donny Othel Guinn Jr. was given a 30 day probationary sentence with four days timed served and must pay $10 plus costs for disorderly conduct.
Rachel G. Gotham was an ordered to serve two days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $150 plus costs for simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
James Olszowka was issued a 30 day probationary sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for disorderly conduct.
Larry A. Eggemeyer was ordered to serve seven days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Dylan Odell Walker was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Wanda Gail Wilder was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for shoplifting.
Kristian Anthony Phillips was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for domestic assault.
Kameron Iseah Blanton was ordered to serve five days of a 30 day probationary sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for disorderly conduct.
Jenny Clarissa Frye was ordered to serve 13 days of a 30 day probationary sentence served for disorderly conduct.
Crystal E. Henley was directed to serve four days of a six month probationary sentence for criminal impersonation.
Shaffer Ross West was ordered to serve seven days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Johnathan Nicholas Ford was bound to the grand jury on the charges of criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Michelle Darlene Ford was bound to the grand jury on the charges of criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Eric Lane Odare was bound to the grand jury on the charges of meth possession and driving with a suspended license.
Brittany S. Clark was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for criminal trespassing and driving with a revoked license.
Linda Marie Carl was given an 11-29 probationary sentence, must make restitution to Walmart and must perform 15 hours of public service work for shoplifting.
Justin Wade Stafford was ordered to serve 96 hours of an 11-29 sentence for two counts of driving with a revoked license and failure to appear in court.
James Ronnie Thomas was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.
Kristi Michelle Duke was ordered to serve 45 days for probation violation.
Ryan Parsons was given a 30 day sentence for criminal trespass.
James Robert Allison was ordered to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Kelly Leann Gibbs was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for DUI.
Justin Drew Hall was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Carl Andrew Vinegar was given a 30 day sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
Skyla Nichole Winn was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $600 plus costs for DUI and driving with a revoked license.
Curtis James Cargile was given a 90 day sentence for assault with bodily injury.
Jahaziel Montay Davis was ordered to serve 34 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus cost for simple possession of schedule IV drugs and driving with a license revoked.
Shanda Sherrell was ordered to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence for DUI and domestic assault.
Danny Wayne Wilson was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for DUI and meth possession.