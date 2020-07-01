Judge Jere Ledsinger handed down sentence against several defendants this past week in General Sessions Court.

Demmetrius C. Price was ordered to serve six months of an 11-29 sentence for meth possession.

Adam Turner was ordered to serve 90 days for probation violation.

Wesley Jackson was issued an 11-month, 29-day probationary sentence and must make restitution of $165 to Tri County Bank for theft.

Edgar A. Flores was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for meth possession.

Rudra B. Khadka was bound to the grand jury for burglary, vandalism and theft.

Adam Edward Turner was given an 11-29 probationary sentence for evading arrest.

Jewell Frame was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for DUI.

Terry Dean O’Kelley was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence for attempted criminal simulation. Probation was also revoked in the case for drug related violation of probation.

Richard J. Watkins was directed to serve two days of a six-month sentence and pay $50 plus costs for driving on a revoked license.

Amber M. Webb was issued a six-month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving on a revoked license.

Eric Thurman was ordered to serve five days of a 30 day sentence for disorderly conduct.

Brian Wesley Williams was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence for failure to appear in court.

Joshua Phillips was directed to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for driving under the influence.

Dakota Cheyenne Brown was ordered to serve 11 days of a 30 day sentence for public intoxication.

Michell Leming was ordered to serve 15 days of an 11-29 sentence for unlawful weapon possession.

Robert W. Newell was directed to serve 51 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic violence.

William Porter Finchum was ordered to serve a 30 day sentence for criminal trespass.

Raven Carolyn Gray was ordered to serve a 30 day sentence for criminal trespass.

Kerry Leedell Thomas was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence for shoplifting.

Debra Renee Walls was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence for probation violation.

William A. Zunun was issued a six-month sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.

Ryan Keith Rollins was issued a six-month sentence for driving with a suspended license.

Baker Buddy Floyd, Jr. was ordered to serve three days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Julian Douglas Gilliam was bound to the grand jury for theft.

