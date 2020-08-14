Sentences were handed in General Sessions court by Judge Jere Ledsinger. Actions included:
Chelsea Danielle West was given a six month probationary sentence for driving with a revoked license.
Garry A. Eriks was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-month, 29-day sentence and must pay $400 for DUI and having an open container.
Cody Dwayne Hill was ordered to serve two days of a six month probationary sentence for resisting arrest.
Zachary Douglas Floyd was ordered to serve 90 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for assault, violation of restraining order and simple possession.
Samuel Lee Pace, Jr. was directed to serve nine months of an 11-29 sentence for assault, probation violation and manufacturing of alcoholic beverages.
Amy Eggleston was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $600 plus costs for DUI.
Gary Michael Beck II was ordered to serve 90 days of a nine month probationary sentence for probation violation.
Candra Hope Baker was given a 30 probationary sentence for criminal trespass.
Nathaniel Jerome Batts was given an 11-29 sentence and must pay $150 plus costs for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Shelly Nichole Brown was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Cenovio Arreola Castro was bound to the grand jury on the charts of DUI and improper lane change.
Donny Edward Ferrell Jr., was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Mattie Loise Gibson was ordered to serve an 11-29 sentence and must pay $150 plus costs for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Linda M. Hartman was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Victor Lewis was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for possession of Schedule I drugs, evading arrest and simple possession.
Jonathan Charles Martin served four days time served out of a six month probationary sentence for driving with a revoked license.
Shealia E. Nelson was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and simple possession.
Amy Nicole Nichols was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Jerry David Rochelle was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence for aggravated assault.
Wesley Mark Shaw was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Dustin Lynn Sissom was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Emily Brook Bond was given an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.
Brandi May Hurd was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 in fines plus costs for DUI, driving with a revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Jesus Martinez was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for DUI.
Ritesh Bhikhabhi Patel was directed to serve 12 days of an 11-29 sentence for DUI.
Ronald Cole Pratt was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Cody Jamison Smotherman was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.
Shannon Gene Taylor was directed to serve seven days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI and driving with a revoked license.
William Everett Vanderpool was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Bessie Mae Anderson was directed to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for theft and driving with a suspended license.
Crystal H. Avans was ordered to serve seven days of a six month probationary sentence for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Thomas Wayne Boyd was ordered to serve 45 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Dewayne Davis was issued an 11-29 sentence and must pay $1,100 plus costs for domestic assault and probation violation.
Linda Marie Green was ordered to serve 60 days for probation violation.
Scot Lee Norris was ordered to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for shoplifting and driving with a revoked license.
Lynda Reese was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs and make restitution of $57 to Walmart for shoplifting, simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Jo Smith was ordered to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Justin Waggoner was ordered to serve 39 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Andrew Scott Peoples was bound over the grand jury on the charge of aggravated assault.