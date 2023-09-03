The Jason Foundation logo

September has come to be nationally recognized as a time for education and reflection on mental health needs. Government and non-profit entities promote Suicide Prevention Month and National Recovery Month during this time.

Though it’s true that increasing access to mental health care and expanded conversations about the subjects in online spaces have allowed some people to feel more comfortable sharing their struggles with things like suicidal ideation and addiction, there is still a significant stigma against these topics. According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), while “the public may accept the medical or genetic nature of a mental health disorder and the need for treatment, many people still have a negative view of those with mental illness.”

