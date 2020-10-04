This week Tullahoma Fire Department officials are reminding the community to be aware in the kitchen in observance of Fire Prevention Week.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the 2020 Fire Prevention Week campaign is titled “Serve up fire safety in the kitchen!” in order to teach everyone about the “simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe in the kitchen.”
Mayor Ray Knowis presented Tullahoma Fire Chief Richard Shasteen with a proclamation recognizing Oct. 4 – 10 as Fire Prevention Week in Tullahoma, commemorating the awareness campaign in the city, at the Sept. 28 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Shasteen said the number one cause of house fires in the nation is cooking, particularly unattended cooking. The NFPA further says cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
Keeping cooking areas clutter-free, focusing on what is being cooked and using timers to remind people that they are cooking are some of the things the NFPA says can prevent fires in the kitchen.
Previously, Shasteen said, smoking was the leading cause of home fires, but it was overtaken by cooking accidents over the years.