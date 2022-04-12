The final slate of candidates who went head-to-head in the political forum hosted by The Tullahoma News, Manchester Times and Bowman Media saw longtime Manchester attorney Gerald Ewell face off against Tullahoma attorney Garth Segroves for the General Sessions Judge Part 2 seat.
Moderated by Tullahoma News Executive Editor Duane Sherrill, the candidates explained to voters what they would do to make justice swift for those in Coffee County General Sessions Court, what changes they would make to how court is conducted in the county, their qualifications, how they could help reduce the number of juvenile offenders and why voters should choose them over their opponent.
Both Ewell and Segroves agreed that the general sessions court of Coffee County was the “work horse court,” handling juvenile court items, family court situations, civil matters below $25,000, misdemeanor criminal cases and hearings like preliminary hearings and bond hearings.
Ewell said he brings more than 30 years of legal experience in myriad topics and believed in showing up early, working hard to alleviate the backlog and serving the citizens of Coffee County.
Segroves said each Tuesday and Thursday saw Judge Greg Perry’s court filled with juvenile cases that the county did not currently have enough attorneys to process them. Until the county handled that, he said, there was no hope to eliminate that backlog but he knew how to do it.
On how to make justice swift, Segroves said working together with the district attorney, public defender, clerks and sheriff’s departments would be paramount They would have to try to come up with a plan to get more cases into the courtroom quicker, which would help speed up the timeline for case resolution. Currently, he said, criminal court was only held each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; civil court was only on Wednesday; and juvenile court each Tuesday and Thursday.
Like a previous candidate, Segroves saw holding a single day just for preliminary hearings on items such as orders of protection could help free up time in the courtroom as well as free up attorneys to do more work.
Ewell said he largely agreed with Segroves but was more hesitant on whether any particular case needed its own day set aside.
“I would be willing to handle those cases any day,” he said, noting it would require the cooperation of the clerk’s office, district attorney’s office and sheriff’s office, all of whom said they would be open to that collaboration.
Ewell said he was open to any potential way to change things in order to get law enforcement back on the streets and litigants and victims back to their regular business.
“I’m willing to come in early and work late,” he said, citing his 9 years of experience as the municipal court judge in Manchester, when he held court prior to general sessions court in the justice center.
On what he would change in the general sessions court, Ewell said he would like to see something like the Rutherford County Court system has in its resolution center. While Coffee County pretty well has that room, Ewell said, it is only accessible by walking through the court room. He would be willing to work and handle cases, enter things to get people on their way while all the negotiations go on. But that again, he said, would require multi-agency collaboration. He also said he was willing to opening up court to hear any kind of case if needed like Judge Will Lockhart has done.
“I’m used to doing a lot of things every day, so that would be kind of what I’m doing now,” he said.
Segroves said something he would like to do would be to eliminate any empty, open hours in court on Fridays like currently happen in Judge Perry’s court. Fridays, Segroves said, are set aside for certain juvenile matters and civil matters, which tend to leave the court vacant.
“I feel that if one could utilize that Friday that could easily free up a lot of time during the course of the week in order for rulings to be made, for hearings to be held” he said. “If there’s going to be a long preliminary hearing, that could be put on the docket on a Friday.”
Speeding up the timeline would not mean anyone’s rights were being infringed upon but rather that they would have their case heard in a timelier manner. Again, he said, it would require significant collaboration with local attorneys, the court system in full, the sheriff’s office and more in order to get those wheels moving.
On his qualifications, Segroves said he has both civil and criminal work, in addition to a plethora of mentors, such as Judge Vanessa Jackson, Donna Ray and Jim Lange, as well as Bobby Carter, who Segroves said essentially taught him how to practice law. Additionally, he said, he is always one of the first attorneys in the room getting his files in order, whereas there are multiple attorneys who couldn’t be dragged into a courtroom by their teeth. He cited his more than 200 general sessions cases and more than 1,000 juvenile court cases as the necessary experience to land him the General Sessions Judge Part II seat.
Ewell cited his more than 30 years of legal experience, almost all of which has come “on my feet in court,” including examining witnesses, entering exhibits, making evidentiary offers of proof and all the things General Sessions Court does. He listed all the different things the court handles, which he said he has also been through. Additionally, Ewell said, he has been in the courtroom on both sides of the table, including trying criminal cases, appealing criminal cases, writing briefs and more.
That experience, he said, would help serve him well in the role.
Sherrill then asked the candidates how they would cut down the number of citizens violating the law, with particular emphasis on juvenile offenders.
Ewell answered first, saying he would need to look at the programs available to help that, but that there likely wasn’t a great answer, as the problems likely arose from issues at home, and the court would not have helped him behave if he were in those shoes.
“I don’t know that there’s a real good answer, but I think we have to explore everything, and if what we’re doing isn’t working, then we need to just explore and look at things a little differently rather than how things have evolved,” he said.
Segroves said cutting down on youthful offenders “starts in the house,” citing the change in the nuclear family and the larger numbers of single parents who work longer hours trying to care for “teenagers who are doing teenager things.” He said there were programs available and ways to try to help get through to people at home and help children get along. One thing Judge Perry was doing to cut down on truancy, for example, was putting parents in jail, which he said was “just what you have to do” sometimes.
“It stems from the house,” he said. “You can’t expect the court system to fix a situation, but you can definitely try to get somebody in there help.”
Finally, the candidates spoke to why they should be elected over their opponents. Segroves said he considered Ewell a friend but felt he was more qualified because of how frequently he was in the courtroom. He cited his work in other area courts, such as Bedford, Moore and Franklin counties, and how he could use good ideas from those courts and use them in Coffee County.
“We can come up with a plan that just might work a little bit better than what we have now,” he said, “and hopefully a lot better.”
Ewell again pointed to his longevity in the legal field, saying he was already trying cases in General Sessions Court before the public defender’s office was established.
“I have extensive general sessions court experience, not only in the criminal realm but in the divorce realm, the order of protection realm, the civil matter realm,” he said. “I spent nine years as traffic judge—the municipal court judge in Manchester—handling traffic matters. I think my vast experience has prepared me better, and I would be better at this job.”
In closing, Ewell said he believed he would handle the job with “decorum and seriousness,” which he said was contagious. He cited his previous work with the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which he said made him work better.
“If you hold court with dignity and you hold court with solemnness, it’s contagious,” he said, “and everybody tends to behave better.”
He again cited the General Sessions Court as the “work horse court” and said he hoped to set the example to inspire everyone in the court room. Additionally, Ewell said he wanted to help inspire confidence in the judiciary should he be elected.
Segroves ended by reiterating the position was one he felt confident that he could succeed at and concurred with Ewell that some actions were “contagious,” like getting everyone there, having subpoenas honored and following through with deadlines.
“We just have to get the court system up and moving to get over this COVID hurdle,” he said.