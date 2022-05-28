When it comes to putting ‘In God We Trust’ on their license plates, Coffee County ranked 59th amongst the state’s 95 counties as better than seven out of 10 Coffee County motorists chose the option.
The most recent state numbers showed 72 percent of those picking up their new license plates from the county clerk’s office in Manchester were issued the plates with the ‘In God We Trust’ option. The inclusion of ‘In God We Trust’ is at the will of the motorist purchasing the tag as the state’s new blue license plate can be bought with or without the saying for the same price. To ensure one gets the saying on their plate, he or she must specifically request it although some clerks will ask when the motorist comes in for renewal. Some clerks have went so far as to post signs, advising motorists of the option since it must be announced before the plate is purchased.
While ranking 59th amongst those with the saying on their plates, Coffee is a long distance above Davidson County which brought up the rear with only 13 percent getting the ‘In God We Trust’ plates followed by Shelby County at 27 percent, Madison County at 35 percent and Williamson County at 39 percent. Almost everyone in Fentress County has went with the option with 98 percent of the county getting ‘In God We Trust’. Moore County ranked ninth with 89 percent getting the option.
Sales of the plates will continue until the state’s vehicles are completely changed over to the new blue plate which was voted in following a contest held by the state to pick the Volunteer State’s new license plate look.