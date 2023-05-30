Untitled design - 1

Tullahoma High School had seven students accepted into this summer’s Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts, which begins in early June.

The Tennessee Governor’s School for the Arts is a residency summer intensive program for high school students gifted in music, visual art, theatre, dance, and filmmaking. Governor Lamar Alexander founded the School for the Arts in 1984, assembling a team of professionals to develop a program for Tennessee that would rival the best summer arts schools in the nation.

