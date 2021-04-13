Severe thunderstorms can happen anytime during the year but become more common during the spring months when air becomes unstable – sometimes bringing high winds, hail, torrential rains and even tornadoes.
Thunderstorms also produce lightning, which kills more people each year than tornadoes or hurricanes. Their heavy rains can cause flash flooding and their strong winds can damage homes and cause power outages. They can also bring high winds which include downbursts which can deliver winds at hurricane speeds as witnessed in February 2020 when numerous building in Tullahoma, including the roof of Damron’s Restaurant were damaged by the brief but powerful thunderstorm.
To be prepared, experts suggest that people monitor the conditions as a thunderstorm approached and that they also understand the terminology.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch: Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. Take shelter in a substantial building. Leave manufactured homes which can blow over in high winds.
Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.
Listen for the sound of thunder. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately.
Check emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply. Keep it nearby.
If planning a trip or extended period of time outdoors, be aware of the weather forecast.
Postpone outdoor activities if thunderstorms are imminent.
Keep an eye on the sky. Look for darkening skies, flashes of lightning, or increasing wind, which may be signs of an approaching thunderstorm.
Be aware of your surroundings. Look for places you could go if severe weather threatens such as local shelters, churches, local Red Cross locations. If possible, stay in warm/dry areas if possible.
Even if there is no official thunderstorm warning, if you see signs of a thunderstorm, take precautions.
Staying safe during a severe storm
Use a NOAA Weather Radio or listen to a local station on a battery-powered radio or television for updated emergency information. If the power goes out, you still have access to important information.
Draw the blinds and shades over the windows. If windows break because objects are blown by wind or large hail, the shades will help prevent glass from shattering into your home.
Unplug and avoid any electrical appliances and/or the telephone or any electrical appliances. If lightning strikes, telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Leaving electric lights on, however, does not increase the chances of your home being struck by lightning.
If caught outside
Find shelter immediately. If you are boating or swimming get out of the water and get to land and get off the beach. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity.
Take shelter in a substantial, permanent, enclosed structure, such as a reinforced building. A sturdy building is the safest place to be. Avoid gazebos, rain or picnic shelters, golf carts, baseball dugouts, bleachers, and other isolated structures in otherwise open areas, because such places are often struck by lightning.
If there is no reinforced building in sight, take shelter in a vehicle. Keep the windows closed and avoid convertibles. Rubber-soled shoes and rubber tires provide no protection from lightning, but the steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle provides increased protection if you are not touching metal.
If you are in the woods, find an area protected by a low clump of trees. Never stand beneath a single large tree in the open.
As a last resort and if no suitable structure or vehicle is available, go to a low-lying open place away from trees, poles, or metal objects. Crouch low to the ground on the balls of your feet. Place your hands on your knees and your head between your knees. Minimize your contact with the ground as lightning current often enters a victim through the ground rather than by a direct overhead strike.
Avoid the following: Tall structures, such as towers, tall trees, fences, telephone lines, and power lines. Natural lightning rods, such as golf clubs, tractors, fishing rods, bicycles, and camping equipment.
If you are isolated in a level field and you feel your hair stand on end (indicating that lightning is about to strike), crouch low to the ground on the balls of your feet.
If driving
Pull safely onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure you are away from any trees or other tall objects that could fall on the vehicle.
Stay in the vehicle and turn on the emergency flashers until the heavy rain subsides. Avoid contact with metal or other conducting surfaces outside or inside the vehicle as described previously.
Avoid flooded roads. The depth of the water is not always obvious. As little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle and two feet of flowing water will carry away most automobiles, including SUVs and pickup trucks.