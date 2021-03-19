Officials at The University of the South are investigating after Sewanee students hurled racial epithets at a visiting lacrosse team at a match last weekend.
According to the school’s vice chancellor and president, Reuben E. Brigety II, some students at the university who were attending the match used “the most vile racial epithets,” including the “N-word,” toward the players of the visiting team, Emmanuel College, a private, Christian, liberal arts school in Franklin Springs, Georgia. Game officials even stopped play during the third quarter of the Saturday, March 13 game to clear the stadium of the offending students.
According to Brigerty, the school is currently still operating under certain COVID-19-related protocols, including limited capacity at sporting events. Per the protocols, the only people who were allowed to attend the game were the student-athletes, coaches, game management staff and students. Brigety said approximately 120 students attended the match between the Sewanee Tigers and Emmanuel College.
“To our great dismay, a few of the Sewanee students hurled the most vile racial epithets (to include the “N-word” and other appalling epithets directed at people of color) toward members of the visiting Emmanuel team, whose roster includes white, African American, Asian American, Native American and Latino men,” Brigety said in a statement. “So pronounced were the shouted slurs in the third quarter that the game officials on the field ordered that Sewanee fans be cleared before play could continue.”
According to a statement from J.E. Bert Severns, the coach of the Emmanuel lacrosse team, when he and his players became aware of the utterances, he “immediately walked out on the field and told officials that the game needed to be stopped to address the racial epithets being used by the spectators.”
The officials then brought the players off the field, spoke to the Sewanee coaches and informed them of the situation, Severns said.
“The Sewanee administration took the appropriate step of removing all of the spectators from the stadium,” Severns said in his statement. “Once that was done, we were able to resume play and finish the game.”
Brigety was not at the match in question, but said Athletic Director Mark Webb informed him of the incident shortly after the game concluded.
“Upon hearing the disturbing news, I went to the lacrosse field to meet with the visiting team,” Brigety said. At that time, he said he personally apologized to the guests for the students’ conduct and told them Sewanee “does not tolerate such behavior, and that we considered the assaults on their dignity completely unacceptable.”
Additionally, Brigety said, the athletics staff, including Webb and the coaches, apologized to the Emmanuel staff. School staff also informed the Southern Athletic Association, the school’s athletics conference, of the incident.
According to Severns, the Emmanuel College men’s lacrosse team is “one of the most, if not the most diverse men’s lacrosse programs in the country.”
“We are proud of that and we believe that makes us better,” he said. “I have had many conversations with our players to make sure that what they experienced is wrong and absolutely unacceptable. I will continue to have these conversations with them, Emmanuel College is supporting them and the entire lacrosse community has reached out to let them know that they have their backs. Our players are resilient, but they are human and that experience takes its toll.”
Following the incident, the Sewanee Athletics Department released a statement echoing that of Brigety’s, condemning the behavior of those who used the racial epithets.
“We have joined Vice-Chancellor Brigety and our lacrosse coaches and student-athletes in personally conveying our apologies to Emmanuel College and its student-athletes, staff and coaches,” the statement read in part.
Brigety said the school is “determined to identify those who were responsible for the hate speech so that appropriate measures can be taken.”
Initial efforts to figure out which students were responsible for the epithets proved “unsuccessful,” according to Brigety. To that end, Brigety gave the students responsible until Monday afternoon to turn themselves in. Whether or not the students responsible did so by the Monday deadline was unclear. A call to the Dean of Students office returned a response of “no information to release.”
The athletics department statement also called for those responsible to turn themselves in through the confidential reporting form on the school’s LiveSafe app, which is available to all students.
“This behavior does not reflect the values of our University and our athletics department, and it will not be tolerated at Sewanee,” the statement read.
According to The Sewanee Purple, the student newspaper, Webb has speculated that the responsible students could be two female students and one male student, though full confirmation has not been determined. Video footage of the match has made things difficult, per The Purple.
Brigety said the actions of those students during the match were a “blatant violation of our collective commitment” to the university’s motto for living in community.
“They were even more egregious because they were directed at guests whom we had invited into our community to compete against our student-athletes,” Brigety said. “Though these horrible racial insults were shouted by only a few of our students, how we respond is a reflection on our collective integrity and honor. I therefore must ask anyone in the Sewanee community who may know the identities of the individuals who shouted these racist epithets [Saturday] to get in touch with the University.”
“What happened at Sewanee on Saturday should never happen in any place or sporting event,” Severns said in his statement. “I hope I never see anything like that again, and I believe President Brigety will ensure that it is not repeated at Sewanee.”
Student protest
Sewanee students also expressed their outrage at the incident on Monday, staging a full campus walk-out at 10:30 a.m.
Hundreds of students walked out of their classes Monday, demonstrating against the racism displayed by the anonymous students over the weekend.
According to The Sewanee Purple, the student newspaper, social media posts spread quickly informing students, faculty and staff of the demonstration.
“WALK OUT OF CLASS. MEET ON THE QUAD. NO ROOM FOR RACISTS,” the posts read.
Bigety himself took part in the demonstration, addressing students that morning.
“Believe me when I tell you that literally what we do in this moment, over the course of the next several hours, will define this university for a generation,” he said to the crowd. He then thanked those in attendance for “choosing to stand here today against unspeakable and intolerable acts of racism by some of our students, against what we invited to our domain.” He also shared his pride for the students who came to the demonstration and shared their own experiences of racism.
Wednesday, student-athletes on campus joined in their own march against racism, showing solidarity for the student-athletes who were insulted by the incident.