A local resident is closing one business to start another closer to home.
Tullahoma resident Matthew Sfirakis announced he and his wife Gloria will be closing Olympus Gyros and Pizza to open T-Town Smoothie Café. The pizza restaurant’s final day of business will be Sunday, Sept. 27.
Sfirakis said they have been trying to sell Olympus for the last year and half, as they wanted to get in on a new business opportunity.
“We’ve been in Decherd for five years now, and we made friendships and relationships in the community, so this was a very difficult decision we had to make, and it wasn’t an easy one,” Sfirakis said.
Even though it was a tough decision to close down, Sfirakis added it was the best decision for himself and his family moving forward, and he thanked everyone who has supported him over the last five years.
“Thank you again to everyone that came from Decherd, Winchester, Estill Springs, Huntland and Coffee County,” Sfirakis said. “Thank you again everyone for the support, and we will miss you.”
Sfirakis said he needed a change in his life that was closer to home. He added Tullahoma doesn’t have anything like his coming café, where they will serve smoothies, acai bowls, fruit bowls and other healthy options.
For the time being, the focus is on getting the menu set up, building together and getting their name out there.
“I want this to be a part of Tullahoma and have people to come in and feel like it’s a part of Tullahoma,” Sfirakis said.
According to Sfirakis, he plans to have designs and photos inside the café to remind customers of what makes Tullahoma, whether it be local sports teams, the Air Force Base or people from Tullahoma who have gone on to become successful like Seattle Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield or musician Dustin Lynch.
He added he would love to be able to get in contact with Sheffield or Lynch to do a special collaboration smoothie where a percentage of the profits would go to a charity of their choice.
“I want to be able to work with communities like I have been,” Sfirakis said. “I’m just a small business owner trying to provide for his family. When people think of T-Town, they think about the athletic department and the schools. I want to be able to give back to the city Tullahoma and the athletic department.”
Sfirakis said he’s been in talks with Athletic Director John Olive about some of his ideas, though nothing concrete has been worked out yet.
Sfirakis and his family are excited about the change of course and are looking forward to the future.
“It’s going to be a whole new thing for us, but through the faith of God, we’ll be good,” Sfirakis said.
T-Town Smoothie Café will be located at 1956 N. Jackson St. next to Affordable Dental. Sfirakis hopes to be able to open at the end of October.