The city board and planning commission meetings will soon be recorded by the staff of Tullahoma Utilities Authority.
At the Monday, Nov. 9 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board approved an equipment replacement project and three-year services agreement with TUA for the recording of certain city meetings.
Currently, the city contracts with Peahead Productions, which has provided staff members to operate cameras and handle all the necessary audio/visual needs to broadcast the meetings on local TV. Peahead records the meetings and later uploads those videos to its YouTube channel and uploaded onto the city’s website. The videos are also provided to TUA for broadcast on TUA LightTube.
However, once the pandemic forced the city to consider alternative means of meeting, audio and video quality concerns became more prevalent among viewers of the meetings, which were also streamed live onto the city’s Facebook page.
According to city officials, viewers “often remarked that it is difficult to hear the participants of the meeting” and that the video quality left much to be desired.
“In addition, high-definition (HD) digital video format has become an industry standard and it one that we should consider moving towards for a sharper, better quality video,” City Administrator Jennifer Moody said in a memo on the subject.
Alderman Daniel Berry questioned whether or not the equipment upgrades would also involve updating audio equipment within the board chambers room, as citizens had let him know it was difficult to hear the mayor and aldermen on the stage from the back of the room.
Moody said in-house playback was not included in the agreement, but it was something the city would need to coordinate with TUA.
“We were able to talk through it a little bit,” she said. “There is a chance that the equipment we have may be able to be amplified in the room, but we’re going to have to test it and see if we end up with a dubbed effect, where your mouth is moving and the sound comes later, because if they play it in the room, it takes longer for it to get back to their studio for the feed. We’re going to play around with it. The goal is to try to amplify it in the room and for the recording, but I think the priority is the recording, unfortunately. I’ll do my best, though, to try to see that both can happen.”
What’s included
According to a memo on the subject, the upgrades include replacement microphones, cameras and display screens. The utility authority will also purchase the necessary equipment, which includes:
Behringer A800 Professional 8ooW Reference-Class Power Amplifer
Yamaha TF1 16-Ch Digital Mixer with Tio1608-D Dante Stage Box and Expansion Card
Three (3) Birddog Eyes P200 1080P Full NDI PTZ Cameras with Sensor & HDMI/3G-SDI, Black
Cisco Switch SG350-28P-K9 24 port POE
Madewell Pro Convert NDI to HDMI Decoder
Kane Pro HDSP184K HDMI 8-Port Distribution Amplifier, Black
HDMI passive extender for each TN
Thirteen (13) microphones
Cables, connectors and convertors
In addition, the city will purchase a large – 65” or larger – TV to be wall mounted on the read wall of the board chambers room. This TV will display the broadcast of the meeting with a “sub-second delay” that will cue the mayor and/or chairman to begin the meeting.
“Additional TVs may be purchased that would allow for visual display of presentations during the board meeting,” the memo states.
Additionally, TUA will be able to control the production of the meetings remotely from its in-house studio on South Jackson Street rather than staffing the board room at West Grundy Street
‘A first-class operation’
According to Mayor Ray Knowis, the new agreement with TUA will give the city the ability to “improve the quality, particularly of the audio that we are providing to the community.”
“We’re going to have a first-class operation once we have all the technology that they can bring,” Knowis said of the partnership with TUA. “It’s an effort to put the best quality our so that there’s nothing lost in transmission from someone sitting there live in the room and someone watching it on TV. We want the quality to be as transparent as it can be.”
According to the memo, the equipment purchase shall not exceed $30,000 for the initial upgrades.
The rate for the meeting production is listed at an approximate cost of $120 per meeting, meaning the city’s approximate yearly cost would be $1,440. Any additional meetings, such as the planning commission meetings, will be set at a flat rate of $60 per hour with a minimum of 30 minutes allowance for set up/shut down.
The city will split the cost with TUA. According to TUA President Brian Skelton, the utility authority will absorb half of the cost while charging the city the remaining percentage.
City funding is available in the building repair reserve fund, per the memo.
TUA is set to begin recording the city meetings in either January or February.
The board approved the purchase unanimously.