Tullahoma Fire Chief Richard Shasteen will hang up his uniform at the end of July as he steps away from the fire house and into retirement.
Shasteen announced his last day with the department he has called his family for the last three decades will be July 25.
Shasteen first joined the fire department in 1986 as a part-time employee. He spent two years in part-time status before moving over to full-time in 1988. Throughout the years, he worked his way up the career ladder, including reaching Lieutenant in 1996 and Captain in 1999. He officially took over as the fire chief in 2007, overseeing plenty of departmental change.
Over the last few years, Shasteen has seen several of the men with whom he joined the force take their own leaves from the department, including former Deputy Fire Marshal Richard Steiner and former Deputy Chief Tim Stubblefield. After sticking it out until the summer of 2021, Shasteen said it was time to move on and take on a new adventure.
At the Monday, June 28, Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board presented Shasteen with a plaque recognizing his service to the fire department and the citizens of Tullahoma, bidding him a preemptive farewell from an official capacity. This meeting also served as Shasteen’s last city meeting as fire chief, prompting him to attend wearing his dress uniform and full regalia.
“Chief, you’ll be missed; congratulations on your retirement,” Knowis said at the presentation.
“I would like to thank you all for supporting the fire department throughout my career, being an instrumental part in the job that we do, supporting us, supporting emergency services across the board in Tullahoma,” Shasteen said.
He also thanked the citizens of Tullahoma for “always supporting us” in the form of donated food, drinks, phone calls, letters and drop-in visits from children, among other ways.
“Thank you so much for this,” he said, crediting the city’s public works, police and finance departments, as well as other community partners.
While the presentation at the city meeting was more reserved, the mayor and fire chief also mentioned there will be a larger, formal retirement party for Shasteen at the main fire hall on South Jackson Street later this month. That event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 23. Fire Hall Station 1 is located at 613 S. Jackson St.