A fugitive who led lawmen on a dangerous chase through a railyard reportedly said he planned to make officers shoot him during the armed encounter that saw authorities have to wrestle the loaded gun out of his hand.
The suspect, Davonta Sheffield, is being held under $500,000 bond on charges that grew out of the railway chase and an earlier car chase that began in neighboring Franklin County when lawmen tried to stop Sheffield who was behind the wheel of a reported stolen vehicle on July 1.
Gunplay ensued when Sheffield abandoned the stolen truck after the pursuit reached Tullahoma. “He emerged from the driver’s seat of the truck with a black pistol in his hand,” police reported of the beginning of the foot chase.
Sheffield reportedly tried to jump between two connected railroad cars to give police the slip but was tackled by a pursuing officer who then had to fight the suspect over his gun.
“The suspect continued to struggle and once making contact with the ground, was able to produce the gun which was still in his right hand, extending it outwards in a threatening manner,” police recalled, noting that one officer was able to grab Sheffield’s hand while another neutralized the gun. “A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy was able to deactivate the gun which was fully loaded with a round in the chamber.”
Sheffield was finally brought under control with the zap from a police stun gun. He was checked out at the hospital and then made statements to police as he was being taken to jail.
“The suspect stated that ‘he intended to be killed by law enforcement’ and later stated that he ‘should have shot them’,” the police report reads.
Sheffield is still awaiting hearing on charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and resisting stop.