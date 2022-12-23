In the spirit of the holiday season, Major Leaguers and former Jack T. Farrar Frogs, Jordan and Justus Sheffield, recently donated 48 pairs of shoes to students at their former elementary school on Friday, Dec. 16.

Jordan, a 2013 Tullahoma High School graduate, was a first-round selection in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft and last pitched for the Colorado Rockies. Justus, a 2014 THS graduate, was drafted in the first round straight out of high school and now pitches for the Seattle Mariners. Both Jordan and Justus attended Jack T. Farrar Elementary School.