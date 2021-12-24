For the fifth consecutive year, former Farrar Frogs and current Major League Baseball players Jordan and Justus Sheffield donated brand new sneakers to students at their alma mater, Jack T. Farrar Elementary School.
Each Christmas season, the Sheffield brothers return to their hometown and give back to the students at the school that raised them. This year’s donation involved 54 pairs of shoes for the Farrar Frogs. Jordan, a member of the Tullahoma High School Class of 2013, was a first-round selection in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft who currently pitches for the Colorado Rockies. Justus, Class of 2014, was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft right out of high school and pitches for the Seattle Mariners.
The brothers say they love the joy the annual donation brings to the current Farrar Frogs who receive the shoes. They not only donate the footwear but also autograph the boxes.
“It’s awesome to come back and give back, especially to a school that we went to,” Jordan said. “To see these kids’ faces, it’s special, and it’s something that we really look forward to every year.”
Justus said his favorite part of the annual experience is hand-delivering the boxes to the students.
“When they open up the box and see their shoes, just getting to see their faces light up is amazing,” he said. “We definitely look forward to coming back to Tullahoma and doing this every year.”
Farrar Principal Travis Moore said having alumni give back to the school is always wonderful, adding that having the Sheffield brothers there in person to donate is an experience his students will cherish forever.
“It’s absolutely awesome that these two guys continue to support the Tullahoma community and the elementary school they attended,” he said. “To have them make these donations in person is incredible, and it allows our students to see firsthand what’s possible if they put their mind to it and work hard.”
The shoe donation is made possible each year through a partnership with New Balance and Clayton’s Shoe Store. The brothers thanked Clayton’s owner Florence Hull for her assistance in making the donation a success.
“She plays a huge role in making this happen,” Justus said. “She gets all of the sizes for the kids and makes sure that everything is correct. She’s been an integral and important part in allowing us to make this happen every year.”
Each year’s donation also allows for the brothers to revel in the nostalgia of their elementary school days, with memories of their time as Farrar Frogs flooding back when they enter the building. Jordan said his strongest memories involve his first meeting with lifelong friends. Justus recalled helping design the iconic mosaic chair located in the building lobby and starting in sports as a Frog.
“We put some tiles on the chair on there, and that was pretty cool,” he said of the childhood experience. “Also, being part of the fifth grade basketball team is a memory that stands out. I think that was the first year when each school had a team. I loved it. It was awesome getting to play the other schools.”
Prior to making the shoe donation, the Sheffields were able to return to Tullahoma in time to see the Wildcats wrap up its historic season. Their younger brother, Jaxon, is a junior Wildcat who played on both sides of the ball this season, and they were excited to see him play a major role in the Wildcats history-making undefeated season and Class 4A state championship win.
“That was definitely one of the cooler moments that I was able to witness,” Jordan said of his brother. “For those kids, they’ve been working on that goal for years. They came up and went to middle school together, and now they’re in high school. Just seeing those kids grow up, want something strive for it and accomplish something that nobody has ever done—it’s awesome.”
Though the brothers currently live on the West coast, Jordan and Justus said they always keep Tullahoma close to their hearts when at home or on the road.
“With the help of social media, keeping up with Tullahoma and the athletics here is easier now,” Justus said. “It’s been awesome to see, and it’s cool to come back and be a part of things that are happening here.”