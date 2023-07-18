Patricia Sylvester

Patricia Sylvester

 Photo provided

A Shelbyville woman has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of her 11-year-old son.

According to Shelbyville Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Crews, just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 17, the father of the Esteban Sylvester, 11, arrived at the residence on Barksdale Lane and found his son unresponsive. Nearby residents provided assistance to the father and called 911.

