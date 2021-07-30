The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Shelbyville was named Technical College of the Year 2021 by the Tennessee Board of Regents at the third annual Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition (SOAR) awards ceremony held in March 2021.
This distinction acknowledges the achievements and advancements of the college’s faculty and students over the last year. Additionally, Mrs. Jennifer Wright, Technology Foundations Instructor, was awarded the 2021 Technical College Faculty Member of the year. “The college is particularly honored to win two out of the four categories at the SOAR awards this year, and thanks all the other winners and participants across the state for their involvement. We also wish to thank the Tennessee Board of Regents and Chancellor Tydings for this recognition,” shared TCAT Shelbyville President Laura Monks, Ed.D.
“Even in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, everyone at the college came to together to adapt and improve through any obstacles and changes throughout the year. Our faculty and staff are very passionate about serving and training our future workforce,” said TCAT Shelbyville President Laura Monks, Ed.D. The college’s mission to serve as the premier supplier of workforce development, “and this would not be possible without the highly qualified faculty and staff, as well as the support of the community and its industries,” noted President Monks, Ed.D. TCAT Shelbyville offers 12 different training programs including Administrative Office Technology, Automotive Technology, Computer Aided Design Technology, Farming Operations Technology, HVACR, Industrial Electricity, Industrial Maintenance Automation, Information Technology and Infrastructure Management, Machine Tool Technology, Practical Nursing, Truck Driving, Welding Technology. Now, TCAT Shelbyville looks forward to the year to come and its accomplishments, while upholding the title of Technical College of the Year. The college is currently accepting admission applications for the fall 2021 trimester beginning September 1, 2021.
Established in 1964, The Tennessee College of Applied Technology- Shelbyville is a constituent college of the Tennessee Board of Regents and accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education. The college serves as a premier supplier of workforce development in the southern middle Tennessee area. TCAT-Shelbyville currently has four locations including the Main Campus located at 1405 Madison Street in Shelbyville along with satellite locations in Winchester, Fayetteville, and Shelbyville.