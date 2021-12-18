Those experiencing homelessness in Tullahoma will have a safe place to sleep in several churches during the winter months, thanks to a coalition of faith leaders, community activists and volunteers. The Tullahoma Emergency Shelter Project is now active and providing a warm shelter for those in need.
Each night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. those experiencing homelessness are invited to stop by a specified church in town to rest in a safe, controlled environment away from frigid temperatures or other hazards they would otherwise encounter. The project kicked off Dec. 1 and will continue through the month of February.
For the month of December, the shelter is located at Trinity Lutheran Church, at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Cedar Lane. Those needing a space to sleep can check in from 8—9 p.m. each night. The doors to the shelter are then locked at 9 p.m., allowing for a secure sleeping area for those taking advantage of the space.
According to Pam Bussell, the project is a resurgence of a previous effort to provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness in Tullahoma. Bussell said the ministerial community gathered about seven years ago to provide a safe, warm place to sleep for those without permanent homes once a previous shelter filled up.
“At that time, it was because Shepherd’s House could only take 12 people, and they were full at the time,” she said. “When we did it before, it was because of the overflow that Shepherd’s House couldn’t take.”
This time around, Bussell said, the shelter project exists because Shepherd’s House has transitioned into a different kind of temporary housing facility, leaving the community without a dedicated homeless shelter.
“They are transitional living for women and children only,” Bussell said of Shepherd’s House. “Transitional housing is not a homeless shelter.”
Without the formal homeless shelter in the community, Bussell said, those experiencing homelessness are now lacking in resources they previously had. As an employee at First Christian Church, Bussell frequently interacts with people without housing who would routinely ask about a temporary shelter, particularly in the colder months.
“I knew there was a need because of the number of people that I had come in each day,” she said.
Bussell said she reached out to contacts she has through her work and her church, as well as government officials like Alderman Rupa Blackwell, who similarly heard about the need for a winter shelter for the unhoused population in Tullahoma. She told The News she heard from multiple community members at several different events over the last year in addition to Bussell’s query. With the connections she had, she said, she was able to get involved immediately.
“I saw myself as being able to contact everybody and facilitate the communication,” she said.
Other than contacting people and coordinating communications, Blackwell said getting involved was the right thing to do.
“If someone’s in need of shelter, if someone needs help, I’m going step in and try to help,” she said.
Word also reached Ashley Abraham with the United Way of Highway 55, who reached out to her network of nonprofit agencies for assistance with supplies, monetary donations and volunteers. She said that network was helpful in determining the needs of the unhoused community, as each agency shares information in order to help as many people as possible each year.
“We all communicate, so we know what the needs are, especially with the housing market as it is right now,” she told The News. “There’s nothing—it’s hard to find affordable housing for anybody. It’s definitely been a need. We are getting calls of people not having a place to go.”
Abraham has coordinated some supply drives, such as a blanket collection for the shelters, and gathered items to be used throughout the project as it moves from location to location.
According to Blackwell, the shelter is open each night regardless of the temperature. The only time the shelter does not operate is if no one shows up to stay the night, which only happened a couple of times in the first week or so. Since then, people have come every night, demonstrating how vital the shelter project truly is in Tullahoma.
While Trinity Lutheran Church is providing the space in December, January and February shelter locations will rotate to different churches each week. So far, several churches have agreed to set up the shelter, including First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and Cedar Lane Church of Christ. Blackwell said all but one week is covered for the final two months of the project, though she hopes to have one more church finalized within the next few days.
The shelters will be set up to take in up to 10 individuals each night.
Still, the shelter project is in need of volunteers to staff the shelters during the overnight shifts. There are two shifts that need coverage each night: 9 p.m.—1 a.m. and 1—6 a.m. An important note that Blackwell, Abraham and Bussell stressed with the volunteer needs is the need for both a male and a female volunteer. If both a man and a woman cannot volunteer to staff the shelter during the night, TESP will have to turn away some people.
“It’s important for us to have both a male and female volunteer so that both men and women staying in the shelters feel comfortable,” Blackwell said.
“If we only have a man volunteer, we can only accept men in the shelter,” Bussell said. “Ideally, we would have a man and a woman, because we don’t want to have to turn anyone away.”
In addition to staffing the shelter during operating hours, volunteers are also needed to collect donations for the shelters themselves. Currently, the main supplies needed are sleeping mats, snacks, bottled water, towels, laundry detergent, toilet paper, soap and paper towels.
Some donations have already been accumulated through charity drives, such as the Robert E. Lee Elementary School first graders. The Lions collected and donated snack bags for the shelter, including nonperishable treats and some special gifts for those at the shelter. The Lions made their donation of more than 100 snack bags Wednesday afternoon. United Way of Highway 55 is also still looking for blankets. New or lightly used and washed blankets of all sizes can be dropped off at the UWHWY55 office in the Lincoln Business Center at 101 West Lincoln St. or at SmartBank, located at 1400 N. Jackson St.
Anyone looking to get involved with the project, either to volunteer their time or send supplies, should contact either Abraham, Blackwell or Bussell. Abraham can be contacted at director@highway55unitedway.org; Blackwell at aldermanblackwell@tullahomatn.gov and 310-749-4625 or Bussell at 455-2200.