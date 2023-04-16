The year has been a fresh start for nonprofit organization Shepherd’s House as it welcomes Amy Hill as its new executive director.
Hill has been serving as Director of Shepherd’s House since December 2022, where she holds a bachelor’s degree pastoral counseling. Hill said while Shepherd’s House is faith-based, it is not considered to be a religious nonprofit organization.
Shepherd’s House is a nonprofit organization that helps to provide shelter and food to women and children awaiting housing, assisting with finding a job or career, budgeting, housing applications and assisting with earning a GED if needed. They are also provide financial assistance for transportation cost, driver’s licenses, birth certificates and social security cards for residents. Shepherd’s House does have a screening process and asks those who are staying at Shepherd’s House have to either have a job or actively seeking a job within 30 days of entering the shelter. While staying at the house residents are required to do chores, participate in community services and help put resources back into the house.
“We serve Coffee County, Moore County, Franklin County and Bedford County,” Hill said. “We try to make sure that we have everything structured and lined out enough for them to be successful.”
Hill said normally they try to help individuals get back on their feet within six months, where she and the board of directors serve as references when finding housing and jobs.
“We give them resources and we’re constantly saying ‘Hey, this place is open let’s try to get on a list’ and we help them with the application,” Hill said.
She added depending on one’s situation, Shepherd’s House does help individuals who are in need of financial services where they can.
“What we can give is we can try to help them as much as we can to get them back to where they can be on their own.”
Hill said she 100 percent believes in Shepherd’s House’s vision to house and change the lives of as many individuals as possible. While there are times where the organization may not be able to place them, they can make sure to give out food, supplies and other resources.
“I try to always to be open for these girls if they need to talk to me or need a guidance direction. We try to offer them classes and get them lined up with the right people for their personal plans, and to make sure they get healing in the mist of all this so can be successful when they leave.”
For more information about how you can help, contact Shepherd’s House at either calling 931-393-4818, emailing tullahomashepherdshouse@gmail.com or visit shepherdshousetullahoma.com or Shepherd’s House Facebook page. Those who want to mail donations can make it out to Shepherd’s House P.O. Box 2611 Tullahoma, Tenn. 37388.