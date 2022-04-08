The race for Coffee County Sheriff will see the incumbent face off against his own employee, among others. In March, Alethia Smartt-Rawn, a current SRO with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, spent time asking questions alongside her boss, Sheriff Chad Partin, at a forum hosted by The Tullahoma News, Manchester Times and Bowman Media.
Rawn is hoping to make history as the county’s first female sheriff, while Partin is hoping his “promises made, promises kept” philosophy is enough to keep him in his seat for another four-year term.
Partin highlighted how, under his leadership, the sheriff’s office has been under budget by $1 million each year, and how on his first day, he was able to get SROs into the schools in Coffee County when many people said he couldn’t do it. Additionally, he said, he was able to get his deputies a 20% increase in pay during his tenure.
Moderated by Tullahoma News Executive Editor Duane Sherrill, the candidates spoke on the biggest safety issues facing the county, their inspirations in their law enforcement careers, how they plan to cut down on recidivism and the qualities they would look for in a sheriff’s deputy.
According to Partin, the biggest issue facing the county right now is fentanyl and related deaths due to the opiate, which he said has affected mostly young people in the county.
“We’ve got more murderers locked up in the county jail than I can ever remember in the history of this county, and a lot of it is from following up on drug cases,” the sheriff said, noting that he was able to form a county-wide drug unit that specifically tackles the fentanyl issues in the county.
“I think the fight and combatting the narcotics is going to have to be the focus in this county,” he said.
Rawn agreed with Partin, saying there was a “drug issue in this county,” highlighting the interstate access the county has and how it affects the youth of the county. Additionally, she said, the county was facing a mental health crisis that needed to be addressed.
“Mental health carries over into our jail,” she said, noting that officers needed to be better trained to identify mental health issues.
She cited a grant that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received from the state to cover more than 160,000 in conjunction with 10 other counties to better work on mental health issues in the community.
“It is here, and it affects all of our families in different ways,” she said. “That is something I would like to work on myself.”
Speaking on her inspirations, Rawn identified Tullahoma Investigator Johnny Gore as a major influence in her life. Working in a male-dominated profession, Rawn said, she has had to work “ten times as hard as these guys” in order for them to feel comfortable. Gore, she said, helped make her feel comfortable back when she worked for the Tullahoma Police Department. Gore was her field training officer, and was “the best officer.”
“I have so much respect for that man, and he taught me so much, and I could not have asked for a better field training officer than Johnny Gore,” she said.
Partin said Investigator Billy Cook with the district attorney’s office was someone he believed helped put many county law enforcement officers “on the map,” despite possibly not receiving the accolades he likely deserved. Partin also gave credit to his predecessor Steve Graves, who he said served as a mentor to Partin and taught him many opportunities in the sheriff’s department.
“I hope we can continue to build upon some things that you did, and we’re going to continue to do that, he said.
Partin also thanked Lee Nettles, his former partner for many years, saying the two “missed out on a lot of our kids growing up.”
Sherrill then asked each candidate how they would like to cut down on recidivism in the county and what programs or procedures they would put in place to achieve that goal.
Partin took the question first, saying that goal is not only up to the sheriff’s department but rather a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the judiciary.
“I’m just the innkeeper,” he said, “but we’ve got to help provide the manpower for transportation; we’ve got to provide the facilities.”
Again, he reiterated combatting recidivism would take a multi-pronged approach with the judiciary, such as education programs and drug courts and the like.
Rawn said she would like to focus on assisting former inmates with the skills they need to get jobs or further education, which would help significantly cut down on the recidivism.
Specifically, she said, with the incoming Tennessee College of Applied Technology coming to Coffee County, a partnership between the jail and the new TCAT could possibly offer inmates a certificate that they can use upon leaving the jail.
Additionally, she said, getting more businesses in the county to be more felon-friendly could go a long way toward keeping people out of jail in the future.
“Sometimes, they need help with housing insecurities; they have food insecurities,” she said. “They need to know where they can go to find a job. We need to help supply them a list of employers that will accept them. They need to know where they can go and apply. I think things like that will really help.”
On what quality her deputies would be required to have and why, Rawn said accountability topped the list.
“I believe accountability is a very, very important word,” she said. “Without it, we don’t have anything. We have to have accountability. We need to be kept honest.”
Partin agreed, adding that accountability and integrity is everything for law enforcement, as law enforcement officers are frequently depended on for testimony, honesty and accuracy in court proceedings and to be fair in their day-to-day careers.
That accountability measure has made him tough to work for, the sheriff admitted, because he felt the need to toe the line. Adding that he’s possibly been too strict in the past, he said he was fearful if his officers ever mess up and the implications that could come from that.
Finally, the candidates made their case for why Coffee County voters should choose them over their opponent. Partin went first, admitting Rawn was a formidable candidate that he hired onto the sheriff’s department four years ago.
Ultimately, Partin said, voters should choose him to continue in the role as sheriff due to the fact that he has kept the promises he made to the voters four years ago, including the installation of the SROs, the budgetary work, the pay raises for deputies, the increased training he’s done at the department and more.
Should he be reelected, Partin said his next goal would be to work on getting better benefits for the deputies, including family insurance.
Rawn said voters should choose her to be the first female sheriff because she will continue the relationships the sheriff’s department has built with county agencies and more and she will bring a new wave of accountability to the office.
While she said she did not want to disparage her boss, she would like to see more information sharing to the press, which Partin earlier in the night admitted he was not the best at.
“People want to know what’s going on,” she said. “I want that. I want you guys to know what’s going on.”
Additionally, she said, she would like to try to increase firearm safety courses offered to Coffee Countians in order to familiarize them with the slate of new gun laws passed by the legislature, including proper handling techniques, better safety training and more.
Finally, the candidates were offered the opportunity to ask the other a question. Rawn did not have a question for Partin, but the sheriff had one for the deputy. He asked what she felt was the sheriff’s department’s biggest accomplishment in his first term.
Rawn concurred that the implementation of the SRO program was the biggest accomplishment, as it was something the country “desperately needed,” noting she has enjoyed working at Coffee County Central High School over the years in her role as an SRO.
In her closing statement, Rawn reiterated the work she’s put in to succeed in her law enforcement career, noting how hard she’s had to work in the male-dominated profession. She asked that the voters give her the opportunity to show the county how she would work for its residents.
Partin concluded the panel, saying he was prepared for any eventuality, though he would like to stay in the office.
“We’ve assembled a great team,” he said. “We’re just going to keep doing what’s always right: keeping you safe and not wasting your money.”