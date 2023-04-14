2A - Coffee Sheriff Chad Partin.jpg

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin

 Robert W Stafford

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin was recognized at the Coffee County Commission meeting, Tuesday, April 11 for his actions during a recent armed conflict in Tullahoma in which the suspect pointed a gun at him and bragged about how many officers he could hit before they “took him out”.

County Mayor Judd Matheny said that just a few brief hours after Partin joined the Elk River Boy Scouts for a commemorative presentation, the sheriff was among area law enforcement officers who responded to an armed standoff with a man with a gun.

