The sheriff’s department is warning residents of scammers claiming to be members of the department.
In a release, the department said it has received calls advising that citizens have received calls from individuals posing as members of the Sheriff’s Department.
“Citizens are being advised that they have missed court and are going to be arrested and that a fine could be paid with green dot cards,” officials with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department said. “This is another version of a scam that has hit this and other areas before.”
The Sheriff’s Department does not call individuals and notify them of criminal warrant and will not ask for money through Green Dot cards.
Officials advise those who receive a call from individuals identifying themselves as members of law enforcement ask for their name and badge numbers, look up the number for their department themselves and to call to verify the legitimacy of the call.
If you have received a call or been a victim of this please notify your local law enforcement.